Rachel Hannah Madden, 33 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Rachel was born on June 12, 1989, in Alberta, Canada, the daughter of David and Caroline (Stroup) Stolpa.

In addition to her parents David and Caroline Stolpa of Winchester, Rachel is survived by her son, Eric Madden, at home; her brother, Jared Stroup of Sunbury, Ohio; two sisters, Sarah Pritchard of Missouri and Whitney Bradshaw, of Illinois; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church of West Union.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church of West Union. Jim Roe will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

A memorial fund to help with funeral expenses has been started through Go Fund Me.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.