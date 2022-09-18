Dr. William (Bill) M. Whitaker III, husband of Patricia Dorton Whitaker, peacefully passed from this earth on July 11, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held on September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church in Maysville, Kentucky. The service will be streamed live on First Presbyterian’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.

The family asks that memorials be sent to the Dr. William M. Whitaker III Scholarship Endowment that is awarded to female students who are juniors and seniors majoring in Finance at Morehead State University. The scholarship is held in the MSU Foundation and contributions can be made online at https://alumni.moreheadstate.edu/billwhitaker or sent via mail to MSU Foundation, 150 University Blvd., Box 1887, Morehead, KY 40351.

The family is being served by Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead, Kentucky.