Celebrating 109 years of tradition

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Seaman Fall Festival celebrates 109 years of tradition. Terri Davis is the first female President of the Festival in 109 years and is excited about this year’s events.

The Festival kicks off Wednesday, September 21 and runs through Saturday, September 24. Maria Sexton will sing the National Anthem at the beginning of the Festival. Sexton can also be seen and heard on September 22when she performs the National Anthem at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

One popular event on Thursday is the Queen Contest at 7 p.m. The winner receives a scholarship, and her court collects cash prizes. Davis said, “Almost all of it is donated by the community.” The Draft Horse Pull is also at 7 p.m. Davis describes it as “Huge – one of the few around in Ohio.” She said to expect a full house.

Events on Thursday include a tractor pull, a significant draw for the Festival, and the North Adams School Parade, where first through 12th graders march through the streets by class wearing various spirit wear. Friday will offer a tractor pull that is open to all. Davis said, “It’s a huge family-oriented event. She will run the pull and stated, “My dad taught my sister and me how to run a tractor pull. I sit up in the crow’s nest – once you go up, you don’t come out.” One year they had 90 tractors.

There is also a karaoke contest on Friday. And more tractor pulls are on the schedule for Saturday, as well as the parade at 1:30 p.m. and Baby Contest at 3 p.m. Also, at 3 p.m. is the Wood Wheel Derby which was gone for years but is back. First through sixth graders build cars and race them. The Festival is expecting over 200 cars.

Many know the Seaman Fall Festival as the “Baked Potato” Festival because the Lions Club is famous for its delicious baked spuds. Davis stated, “Every restaurant should learn from them.” She guarantees it’s the best-baked potato you’ll ever eat. The Seaman Festival Board will serve salt-cured country ham sandwiches, navy beans, cornbread, and apple dumplings. Definitely not the time to start a diet.

Davis shared that the Festival Board has 22 members who are all phenomenal. They’ve planned a weekend that promises to have great food, activities, and entertainment. Come join in to celebrate 109 years of tradition.