Cindy L. Lewis, age 70 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. Cindy was born December 25, 1951 in West Union to the late Lawerence and Caryl (White) DeMint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Angie Lewis and Rhonda Lewis, and also a granddaughter Shonna Varney.

Survivors include her son Chad Lewis and Lisa of West Union; sister Judy Shupert of Dayton; two brothers, Jerry DeMint and Richard DeMint of West Union; four grandchildren, Amber Walker, Devon Varney, Ashley Jones and Olivia Lewis; and eight great grandchildren.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held on Monday September 19, 2022 at noon at the Gospel Light House Church with Chad Burn officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.