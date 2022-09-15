SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Aaron Lucas
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Matt and Kendra Lucas
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
How fun they are
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Whiteoak in the basbeall sectionals
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Cody Johnson
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Space Jam”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Sportscenter
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends and girlfriend
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Joe Burrow
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Shawnee State to become a teacher