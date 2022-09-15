SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Aaron Lucas

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Matt and Kendra Lucas

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

How fun they are

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Whiteoak in the basbeall sectionals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Cody Johnson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Space Jam”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Sportscenter

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends and girlfriend

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Joe Burrow

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to Shawnee State to become a teacher