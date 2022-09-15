By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Amongst all the other fall sports that are underway, cross-country at all levels is kicking into high gear also. On September 3, local runners made the long trek to Circleville to compete in the 2022 Circleville Kiwanis Invitational.

It was a banner day for the junior high girls squad from West Union as they brought home the championship hardware, placing three girls in the top 10 and taking first place overall in their junior high race.

Placing in the race top 10 from West Union were seventh grader Stella Rhonemus (13:47), eighth grader Lydia Armstrong (14:38) and seventh grader Ella Shupert (15:25). Also turning in winning performances for the Lady Dragons were eighth grader Violet Randolph (16:09), seventh grader Raeghan Rothwell (17:10), seventh grader Gracelyn Motil (21:07) and eighth grader Kaylee Vogler (21:30).

The junior high Lady Dragons are coached by Tess Holloway.