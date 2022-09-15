Manchester’s Reaves is overall medalist for Round One

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Hillsboro Elks Golf Course was the site on Tuesday, September 13 for Round One of the 2022 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament, the first of four rounds of action on the links to determine the conference champions.

The first day of play went pretty much as expected as the favorites going in, the unbeaten North Adams Green Devils, bolted to a big early advantage, placing three golfers int he top four for the day and holding a 16-stroke advantage over county rival West Union after nine holes of play.

The young and talented Devils were paced on Day One by Breestin Schweickart and Connor Young, who both shot 41 in the first round, followed by Ethan Taylor close behind at 42. Freshman Christopher Hall came in at 42 to close out the North Adams scorers for the team total of 170. Senior Wyatt Applegate carded a 51 in the first round.

Coach Carl Schneider’s West Union Dragons sat in second place after the first round (186), led by a 43 from Matthew Griffis with A.J. Cooper right on his heels with a 44. Chase Taylor shot 48 and Nate Fooce and Tegan Knox finished the round at 51 each.

The top individual score for Round One and the day’s medalist was Manchester senior Karson Reaves, who shot a 39 in the first nine holes of his final SHAC competition. As a team, however, the Greyhounds struggled at the Elks, their next best score being a 48 from Parker Hayslip, which was actually one the freshman’s better outings of the season. Drew Kennedy slipped to a 56 for the opening round, followed by Ryan Mack at 68 and Kris Saunders at 69.

Coach Michael Walls and his Peebles Indians have struggled with numbers all season and they did put four golfers on the course in Round One, led by a 46 from Keltin Robinson. Peebles also had scores of 54 from Peyton Mason, 58 from Remington Beckham and 63 from Garrett Shiveley.

Round Two of the SHAC Tournament was played on Thursday, September 15 at Buckeye Hills, Round Three will be Tuesday, September 21 at Hilltop and the final nine holes are set for Thursday, September 22 at Snow Hill.

SHAC Boys Golf-Round 1, Team Scores

North Adams 170, West Union 186,Whiteoak 191, Lynchburg 195, Eastern Brown 205, Ripley 206, Fairfield 211, Manchester 211, Peebles 223