ACSAP “Not Today” Walk is September 17

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The National Institute of Mental Health states that suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States. Livestories.com concurs and offers more disturbing data, including the number of suicides in Adams County, Ohio, which is more than the national average. In Ohio, the Adams County death rate due to suicide per 100,000 population is 18.7-27.2, which is one of the highest rates in the state. 16 of the 17 highest rating counties were rural, and 10 of them were in Appalachia. A July 2020 article stated that Adams, Gallia, and Jackson counties are particularly affected.

Many sources cite mental health and substance abuse disorders as leading causes of suicide. The Mental Health and Addiction Advocacy Coalition quote the CDC, “While mental illness and/or substance use disorders are often seen as the cause of suicide, suicide is rarely caused by any single factor. It is the result of a combination of factors that vary from person to person and can include mental health, physical health, substance use, and stresses related to things like relationships, housing, money, job, or legal issues.”

Psychiatry.org states that stigma is a primary reason why folks contemplating suicide do not reach out for help. Some protective factors are contact with providers like follow-up calls from health professionals, a variety of adequate mental health care, strong connections with others, and problem-solving/conflict resolution skills.

Adams County Suicide Awareness and Prevention (ACSAP) will hold its 7th annual walk on Saturday, September 17, 2022. This year’s theme is “Not Today.” The walk will start at the courthouse at 7 p.m. with check-in at 6:30 p.m. Shirts are available to order at James Mason Designs in West Union. Come to this event and learn what you can do to help prevent suicide and live as a suicide survivor.