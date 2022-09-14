Manchester still winless after 48-14 loss

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When Sherman marched through Georgia in 1864, things didn’t go well for the rebels. When the rebels marched through Manchester last Friday night, they had a much better outcome- the South Gallia Rebels high school football squad that is. Jumping out to a three-score first quarter lead, the Rebels rolled right through Veterans Stadium on their way to a convincing 48-14 victory.

The early season has not been kind to new head coach Justin Schmitz and his Greyhounds, who have battled injuries and illness, but still find themselves being outscored 175-42 in an 0-4 start to the 2022 campaign.

On Friday night, the Rebels fired away early, scoring three first quarter touchdowns, the final coming when Noah Cremeans returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. In the blink of an eye, or the span of a quarter, the Greyhounds found themselves staring up at a 20-0 deficit on the scoreboard.

After the score on the blocked punt, the Greyhounds got a nice first down run from Lucas Smith but the drive eventually stalled and ended when Aaron Lucas was tackled behind the line of scrimmage on a 4th and 5 play. South Gallia took quick advantage, taking over on the Manchester 38 and running just two snaps, the second resulting in a 25-yard scoring pass from quarterback Hunter Wright to running back Reece Butler. The two-point try was stuffed and with 10:34 left in the first half, it was 26-0 Rebels.

The next Greyhound earned one first down on a Lucas run but again bogged down and ended in a turnover on downs and again the Rebels took advantage and marched 61 yards in five plays, aided by a pass interference call on the Hounds. Another TD pass for Wright, this time 32 yards to Tanner Sanders and a two-point run by Butler made it 34-0, still with 5:57 left in the first half.

The Greyhound offense got overly generous on their next two possessions, first a Lucas pass was picked off by Wright, and later a Smith fumble was recovered by the Rebs. Both of those miscues by the home team ended in South Gallia touchdowns , both on the ground, one by Wright and the second by Logan Saber and when the halftime break rolled around, the outcome was long since decided with the Rebels on top 48-0.

With the OHSAA running clock rule now in effect, the Hounds did put together a much more respectable second half. Their first possession of the third quarter was a 62-yard scoring drive that included a 25-yard run by Aaron Lucas and then a 20-yard touchdown jaunt from Smith that made it 48-6.

The Rebels were mixing in their second stringers for most of the second half and their offense was pretty vanilla, as they went scoreless after the big first half. The cannon sounded one more time for a Manchester score with 2:57 left in the game when Smith scored his second touchdown, this time taking it across from 8 yards out. Aaron Lucas took in the two-point conversion, the final points in a 48-14 South Gallia triumph.

The win improved the Rebels to 2-2 on the season while as mentioned the Hounds dropped to 0-4. The Manchester squad will be on the road this Friday (Sept. 16), facing a tough test in a trip to Racine Southern. The following Friday (Sept. 23) will be Homecoming at Manchester when the Greyhounds host North Adams.

South Gallia

20 28 0 0 —48

Manchester

0 0 6 8 —14