“Celebrating the Decades”

By Sherry Larson

Peoples’s Defender

The paper is popping with Peebles this week! How fitting it is for the week of the Old Timers Days Festival in Peebles starting on Thursday, September 15 and running through Sunday, September 18.

Building on last year’s theme of “United We Stand,” this year’s theme is “Celebrating the Decades.” Cynthia Howard, Peebles Lions Club President, said, “We want the community to celebrate with us.” The festival committee led by Marie Palmer thought that COVID had pitted folks against one another and wanted to show unity with last year’s theme. This year focuses on celebrating the years past. Howard stated, “We want to make it fun and lighten up a little.”

Howard, the festival’s emcee and pageant coordinator, was recently in a horrible car accident and appreciates every day. Howard hopes to grow the festival to what it once was. She said, “We want to bring people back.” COVID was hard on festivals all over, making it difficult for vendors to survive. Howard encourages people to “Come and bring their families.”

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, with Julie Elcook leading the Peebles Elementary 4th graders singing the National Anthem and Tammy Crothers doing the welcome. The weekend plans to offer excellent weather and a good time with many fun events, entertainment, and vendors. New to the lineup is the mullet contest on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Let’s see whose hair has the best business on the side and party in the back. Howard shared that the gun and quilt raffle are always a fan favorite.

The 2022 Old Timers Days Festival Grand Marshals are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Shiveley. They have lived in Peebles for over 30 years and married for 51 years. The Shiveleys have three children, Ryen Shiveley (wife Jill), Angie Lloyd, and Brent Shiveley (wife Becky), and are blessed with 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Larry is a retired schoolteacher and principal. While he was busy at school, Patty ran their business – The Peebles Flower Shop, which they no longer own. The Peebles Lions Club wants to thank Larry and Patty for being the 2022 Old Timers Days Grand Marshals.

Howard is looking forward to a great turnout this weekend. Come out and enjoy the nice weather and festivities. She shared, “I’m happy to be here – I’m happy to be alive – and I’m happy to do this festival again.”