By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
An all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up came to Manchester’s Hound Pound on Thursday, September 8 as the Lady Hounds hosted the Lady Devils of North Adams. The two teams have had very different starts to their 2022 seasons, the Lady Hounds coming in at 1-4 while the Lady Devils came in on a six-match winning streak.
The team that was host stayed hot on Thursday night as the Lady Devils controlled the action, winning the varsity match in straight sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-25-7.
“Manchester is a scrappy team that made us hit more than one ball to get a point,” said North Adams head coach Katie Ragan. “We still need to work on our passing and communicating, but we found a way to win.”
The Lady Devils were led on the stat chart by senior Keetyn Hupp with 15 kills, 8 digs and a block. Sophomore Katelynn Boerger had a nice line of 7 kills, 12 digs, a block and an assist while freshman setter Natalie Ragan added 30 assists, 12 digs and 5 kills.
The Lady Devils’ JV suad also picked up a win, improving to 7-1 on the season, downing the Lady Hounds 25-9, 25-14.
The Lady Devils were back in action on Monday, September 12 with a non-conference match at Huntington, where they saw their winning streak come to an end (Huntington wins 25-17, 25-23, 25-21) and will be back in SHAC action on Thursday, September 15 entertaining the Fayetteville Lady Rockets.
The Manchester girls were also in action on Monday night hosting Western Latham in a non-conference tilt and on Tuesday were in conference play with a trip to Lynchburg. The Lady Hounds will be hosting the annual Kissick Klassik on Saturday, September 17 beginning at 9 a.m.