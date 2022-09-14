North Adams’ Natalie Ragan (19) goes against the grain on this return in action from the Lady Devils’ win last week in Manchester. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up came to Manchester’s Hound Pound on Thursday, September 8 as the Lady Hounds hosted the Lady Devils of North Adams. The two teams have had very different starts to their 2022 seasons, the Lady Hounds coming in at 1-4 while the Lady Devils came in on a six-match winning streak.

The team that was host stayed hot on Thursday night as the Lady Devils controlled the action, winning the varsity match in straight sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-25-7.

“Manchester is a scrappy team that made us hit more than one ball to get a point,” said North Adams head coach Katie Ragan. “We still need to work on our passing and communicating, but we found a way to win.”

The Lady Devils were led on the stat chart by senior Keetyn Hupp with 15 kills, 8 digs and a block. Sophomore Katelynn Boerger had a nice line of 7 kills, 12 digs, a block and an assist while freshman setter Natalie Ragan added 30 assists, 12 digs and 5 kills.

The Lady Devils’ JV suad also picked up a win, improving to 7-1 on the season, downing the Lady Hounds 25-9, 25-14.

The Lady Devils were back in action on Monday, September 12 with a non-conference match at Huntington, where they saw their winning streak come to an end (Huntington wins 25-17, 25-23, 25-21) and will be back in SHAC action on Thursday, September 15 entertaining the Fayetteville Lady Rockets.

The Manchester girls were also in action on Monday night hosting Western Latham in a non-conference tilt and on Tuesday were in conference play with a trip to Lynchburg. The Lady Hounds will be hosting the annual Kissick Klassik on Saturday, September 17 beginning at 9 a.m.