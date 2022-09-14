By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On Wednesday, September 14, Wayne Setty, Mayor of Peebles, confirmed a shooting in the village. The Defender spoke with Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, who reported at 2:14 p.m. that the department received a call that a lady had been shot and killed by her husband at Southern Ohio Lumber on State Route 73, where she worked.

At 2:23 p.m., the suspect drove to the intersection of 41 and 32, where a Seaman police officer pulled in front of his vehicle so he could not leave. The suspect shot himself in his car.

The Sheriff’s office has asked the media not to release the names until the family has been notified.

The Defender will monitor this story for any further developments.

look for a complete report in the September 21 edition.