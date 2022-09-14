Peebles stays unbeaten with 48-6 rout of West Union

West Union’s Chris Steed, right, goes high to haul in this pass over the outstretched arms of Peebles defender Hunter Meade in the first quarter of last weekend’s “Battle of 41”. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Saturday night football came to Freedom Field in West Union on September 10 with the annual “Battle of 41” pitted the host West Union Dragons with the undefeated Peebles Indians, the back-to-back champions of the Southern Ohio Independent League. Whenever these two teams meet, fans can expect an emotional and physical affair and Saturday night was no different, only that most of the emotion and physicality came from the Peebles side as the Indians dominated the line of scrimmage and routed the Dragons by a final score of 48-6.

“Our defense is just lights out,” said Peebles head coach Mike McDonald after the big win. “Since 2019 we’ve been really stressing defense, defense, defense. Our offense has been pretty darn good since then too and our defense has just stopped people all year long. It’s been fantastic to watch the transformation of these boys.”

“No matter the score, this was a hard game tonight. We expect a hard fame from West Union, they’re our rivals.”

For the length of the first quarter, it looked like another West Union-Peebles knockdown, drag out battle as both teams went scoreless. The Dragons had the game’s first possession and moved the ball, mostly due to a pair of long pass completions from quarterback Colby Harover, one to Chris Steed for 17 yards and another to Jaden Cockrell for 30 yards. but the drive stalled with third and fourth down incompletions at the Peebles 26. The first Peebles possession ended in a turnover when the Dragons; Domonic Webb stripped the ball away for an Indian ball carrier, but the West Union offense couldn’t take advantage and had to punt it away.

As the first quarter melted into the second, the Indians finally broke through, going 50 yards in just four plays, getting a 4-yard scoring run from Jayce West, who also added the two-point run for an 8-0 advantage after one play in the second quarter. The next play of the second stanza also resulted in a score as the Dragons returned the ensuing kickoff all the way for a touchdown to slice the Peebles lead to 8-6. The third touchdown in a minute of play came on the next Peebles possession when West found paydirt again, this time from 42 yards out. the two-point pass from Zane Knechtly to Michael Hudgel made it 16-6 Indians.

After a West Union three-and-out, the Peebles offense struck again, going 57 yards in seven plays, culminating in a 1-yard QB sneak by Knechtly followed by a two-point pass to Brandon Rayburn and the Tribe was pulling away, now up 24-6. The rest of the first half was scoreless with the two teams trading turnovers and the Indians went to the break with a comfortable lead as the Dragons went in to regroup.

Any hopes however that the Dragons had of getting back into the game quickly were dashed on the second half’s opening kickoff when Rayburn took it all the way back for a score and a successful two-point pass quickly increased the Peebles lead to 32-6.

As the Peebles defense continued to just dominate the West Union offense, a later possession ended with a West Union runner tackled in his own end zone for a safety, making it 34-6. After the Dragons’ free kick, the Indians got another Knechtly touchdown run to increase the lead to 40-6 after three quarters and also put the running clock rule into effect.

The first possession of the final period ended in a West Union turnover on downs that gave Peebles the ball at the Dragon 28 and a touchdown run by West and the ensuing two-point run were the final points of the game, a convincing 48-6 win for the Indians.

With the win, Peebles improved to 3-0 on the season and will have another Saturday night game this weekend, hosting the Southern Buckeye Warriors in SOIL action.

“Southern Buckeye is a very good team,” said Coach McDonald. “We saw that last week and they’ve picked up kids from other areas which is what we do in an independent league and we expect another hard game.”

The Dragons dropped to 2-2 for the season and will host North Adams on Friday night in the annual battle for the Victory Bell.

Peebles

0 24 16 8 —48

West Union

0 6 0 0 — 6