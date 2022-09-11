Today, Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH2) issued the following statement on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

“On this day in 2001, our great nation was attacked in one of the deadliest and most evil acts of terrorism our country has ever seen. We still mourn the nearly three thousand Americans who lost their lives that day. Their memories continue to live on, forever cemented in our nation’s history.

“Brave men and women like Todd Beamer, a United Airlines Flight 93 passenger, acted courageously with others on their flight to save the lives of countless Americans after hearing the fate of others. Generations to come will also know the stories of the first responders whose actions saved untold numbers of Americans that day, people like Chief Orio Palmer, who rushed into the chaos, made it to the 78th floor of the South Tower, and gave his life to save the lives of his fellow Americans.

“I know that the awful acts of terror committed stirred a strong desire in many to protect, defend, and serve. I am proud of the resilience and fortitude that our nation showed in response to the 9/11 attacks, and that we must stand united in our belief that freedom, liberty, and justice would ultimately prevail.

“Today, tomorrow, and years from now, I know it is true that we must stand united in the face of evil and in defense of our great nation.”