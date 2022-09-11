Press Release

The executive team at First State Bank is pleased to announce that President and CEO Michael P. Pell has been appointed to the Banking Commission by Governor Mike DeWine for a term that ends January 31, 2026.

Mike graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and brings 39 years of banking experience to his role. Mike joined First State Bank in 2006 and is the President and CEO. Prior to First State Bank, Mike acted as a Vice President at Fifth Third Bank for more than two decades.

He is very involved in the local community and currently serves on several Boards including: First State Bancorp, Federal Home Loan Bank Cincinnati, and Leadership Adams. In 2018, Mike served as the Chairman of the Ohio Bankers League, leading 200 member banks across the state of Ohio. In 2012 and 2018, he was appointed to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees by the Governor of Ohio.

Mike is an active member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union. In his free time, Mike enjoys spending time with his wife, five children and grandson, as well as golfing, hunting, fishing and serving with his church.