Press Release

Shawnee State University’s Office of Admission will welcome high school juniors and seniors to its Fall Preview Day on Saturday, September 24.

During the event, students will have the opportunity to take a tour of SSU’s campus, while meeting with faculty and staff members from different academic departments. Representatives from the Office of Admissions and the Office of Financial Aid will be available to speak with students and parents throughout the day.

Check-in for Fall Preview Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Morris University Center followed by a welcome from SSU President Jeff Bauer and the Admissions staff. Students will then take part in an interactive campus and housing tour before the event conclude at noon, with optional sessions available for attendees to stay and attend. Registration for the event can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/fall-preview-day.

Fall Preview Day will also take place during SSU Homecoming Weekend. Attendees are welcome to attend the Parade, Tailgate & Carnival, SSU Soccer games, and more throughout the day. A full Homecoming schedule can be found online at www.ssuhomecoming.com.

To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, visit www.shawnee.edu/visit.