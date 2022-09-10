SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Evan Day
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS: Anthony and Ashley Day
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Soccer, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Beating a rival
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Making it to the district finals in soccer
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Stand By Me”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Regular Show
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Practicing soccer
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Buffalo Wild Wings
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ryan Gosling
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college/Med School to become a doctor