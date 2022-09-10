SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Evan Day

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS: Anthony and Ashley Day

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Soccer, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Beating a rival

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Making it to the district finals in soccer

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Stand By Me”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Regular Show

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Practicing soccer

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Buffalo Wild Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ryan Gosling

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college/Med School to become a doctor