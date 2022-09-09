“Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever. Let the redeemed of the LORD tell their story—“… Psalm 107:1-2

“Let them tell their story.” This is a powerful phrase. When I worked in a domestic violence recovery center, this phrase was important. People sharing their resilience empowered others to be brave as well. While teaching this phrase is important. If someone is struggling with no one to listen to him, he can’t be at his best. He needs someone to listen. In the Christian walk, this is a powerful phrase because only by hearing powerful stories of people who have been redeemed from sin and shame can others hear of God’s love and mercy and grace and power.

Psalm 107: 24-31 quoted below speaks of merchants who would have a real story to tell once they were safely on dry land.

“Some went out on the sea in ships; they were merchants on the mighty waters. They saw the works of the LORD, his wonderful deeds in the deep. For he spoke and stirred up a tempest that lifted high the waves. They mounted up to the heavens and went down to the depths; in their peril their courage melted away. They reeled and staggered like drunkards; they were at their wits’ end. Then they cried out to the LORD in their trouble, and he brought them out of their distress. He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed. They were glad when it grew calm, and he guided them to their desired haven. Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind.”

Have you gone through something similar? Perhaps not a physical shipwreck situation, but one that felt like the same magnitude. Maybe it was a fight with cancer, the loss of a spouse, the distancing between you and a rebellious child or the loss of a child or even being asked to raise a grandchild, maybe it was a harrowing experience at work or a struggle with mental health.

Most of us can probably relate to feeling like we’re reeling or staggering with a foggy head and unfocused eyes or at our wit’s end. We will have times in life when we feel shattered, like there is no semblance of control or logic regarding our situation. The only thing we can do in these times in lay our burdens at the feet of Jesus. We struggle and we fight the laying down of our burdens, our pains, our hurts, but that’s exactly where the healing and the comforting and the leading happens. God isn’t looking for people strong enough to carry the weight of life alone. He’s looking for people who will run to Him, cling to Him, trust Him, and love Him even when things are confusing, frustrating, scary, and sad.

Remember that in the timeline of beginning of the world to end of times, God has chosen you for this time and this place. It’s not a mistake. As the popular saying goes, God doesn’t call the equipped, He equips the called. Through His power can we prevail.

Micah 7:8 is a potent reminder that we aren’t stuck in our troubles, that hardships don’t define us. We have a light and power and a redemption that define us instead. “Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the LORD will be my light.”

Your story is unique, and your story is important. Listen to the Spirit when He prompts you to share it, because your story maybe the fodder He will use to capture a rebel heart and bring it home. Let the redeemed of the LORD tell their story!