SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Payton Stapleton

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Chad and Jodi Stapleton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being around my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Having the best basketball season with Coach Bernie Cropper

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

None listed

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Honolulu, Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Stepbrothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Riverdale

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Alex Clark

FUTURE PLANS:

Enter the medical field or Forensic Science