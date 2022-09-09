SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Payton Stapleton
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Chad and Jodi Stapleton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being around my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Having the best basketball season with Coach Bernie Cropper
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
None listed
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Honolulu, Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Stepbrothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Riverdale
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Alex Clark
FUTURE PLANS:
Enter the medical field or Forensic Science