Raymond “Freddy” Coleman, 75 years of age, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Freddy was born November 1, 1946, in Murphysboro, Illinois, the son of the late Raymond and Carrie (Schoch) Coleman. He is survived by his brother, Alan (Margaret) Coleman of Hillsboro.

The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home