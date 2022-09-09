North Adams tops West Union in three

As West Union’s Korryne Blanton (6) goes high for the kill, North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp (17) goes higher for the block in action from the match up on Tuesday night at WUHS. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball match up came to West Union High School on Tuesday, September 6 as the Lady Dragons played host to the North Adams Lady Devils. The two teams are in different spots early in the season with the Lady Dragons still looking for that identity under first-year head coach Kiersten Rowe, while Coach Katie Ragan’s North Adams squad was in the midst of a winning streak after losing their season-opening match.

Tuesday’s match began very competitively but the Lady Devils took over after the first set and extended their winning streak to six, downing the host Lady Dragons in three, 25-18, 25-11, 25-8.

The home team put up a strong first set, one that remained tight throughout. After North Adams jumped to a quick 5-0 advantage behind the serving prowess of Katelynn Boerger, but the Lady Dragons didn’t waver and slowly chipped their way back into the set. Kills by Audrey Weakley and Korynne Blanton fueled the comeback and eventually pulled the Lady Dragons to within one at 13-12.

Later service points from Ashlah Staten tied the set at 15 but the turning point may have come when Staten’s third serve went awry for an error and the Lady Devils took advantage, getting three quick points on the serves of Daisy Holt and after the home team got back within a point at 18-17, the visitors took control, seven of the set’s final eight points went the North Adams way, three of those on Natalie Ragan serves, and the Lady Devils claimed set one, 25-18.

West Union took the first two points of the second set, but that was their high point. With Riley Richey and Natalie Ragan at the service line, the Lady Devils stormed back to take the lead at 10-3. The North Adams hand held four aces, two from Brea Stout and a pair from Boerger as they stretched the lead out to 23-7. The Lady Dragons stayed alive on a service ace from Staten and a nice Blanton block but a kill by Holt was the final point of a 25-11 second set North Adams victory.

The third set turned out to be rather anti-climactic and showcased the talents of North Adams senior Keetyn Hupp, who will get serious consideration for SHAC Player of the Year. Hupp’s strong play at the net along with her serving ability, Four consecutive service points from the senior hitter gave her team an 12-3 lead and they never looked back. The Lady Dragons showed life with a pair of kills from Weakley but it wasn’t enough to slow down the North Adams surge as the visitors continued to dominate on the serve and rolled to a 25-8 third set win, capped off by another Holt kill that gave them the match 3-0.

The win improved the Lady Devils to 6-1 on the season, 2-1 in conference play and they were back in conference play with a trip to Manchester on September 8.

Coach Rowe’s troops were back on the court in SHAC action on September 8 also, hosting the Fayetteville Lady Rockets and then coming right back the next evening to conclude a busy week with a home match against Peebles.