John William Douglas, Sr., 88 years of age, of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Sunridge Assisted Living Facility, in Bullhead City.

John was born on April 6, 1934, in Sinking Spring, Ohio, the son of the late Jesse and Edna May (Gorman) Douglas. John was also preceded in death by his wife, Katherine (Hightower) Douglas, who passed away in 2013; and by his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Douglas.

John is survived by his daughter, Lorrie Ann (Don) Ferguson of West Valley City, Utah; and three sons, John Douglas, Jr., Robert Douglas, and David Douglas.

The family is planning a gathering of family and friends, to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.