The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• S.R. 125 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project along S.R. 125 between Grimes Road and Foster Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday. During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

• S.R. 770 Bridge Replacement – This project is located on S.R. 770 between Chambers Road and Davis Road. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• U.S. 62 / S.R. 136 Safety Improvements – The project will construct turn lanes at two intersections along S.R. 32. They will be at the intersection of S.R. 32 / S.R. 136 in Adams County and the intersection of S.R. 32 / U.S. 62 in Brown County. Traffic will be maintained with single lane closures and flaggers as needed. The turn lanes are being constructed on S.R. 136 and U.S. 62. Principal construction on this project has been completed, all remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures and flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.