Our community “sems to solve their challenges together”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“There are cars lined up 125 as far as you can see,” said Becky Foster as she approached Corbett Phipps at the 2022 Junior Fair BBQ drive-thru line. Within minutes sheriff’s vehicles joined the scene where they assisted with directing traffic.

Was there some waiting? Yes. Was there a minor traffic issue? Yes. But it will be solved by the think tank of individuals who do a spectacular job of putting on the BBQ. It’s a cause for celebration and good problems to have.

The Defender followed the process from the light of the pit to the kitchen prep and the drive-thru line (skipping the overnight shift). This event, friends, is the epitome of teamwork and a show of bipartisanship. In this time of polarization and political dissonance, seeing individuals work side by side for a united purpose was inspiring and refreshing.

Swedish Television out of Washington D.C. was there to catch it on film. They reached out to the Defender days before to coordinate interviews with members of both political parties here in the heartland. Linda Stepp of the Democratic party said she would be happy to talk, but they would need to meet her at the BBQ where she would be working later that day. The television crew members, Pelle and Stefan, also spoke with Commissioners Ty Pell and Diane Ward and then began filming the BBQ volunteers, noting they were impressed with the collaborative effort. They spent two “fantastic” nights at Murphin’s Ridge and explored Adams County. They described our community as “warm, helpful, and open,” a place that “seems to solve their challenges together.” The crew also found it comical that they were referred to as Swiss TV and wanted folks to know, “there is a difference between watches and cars!”

The BBQ was a successful community-supported event. One meal partaker (okay, it was me) ate two sandwiches in one setting with the beans, slaw, and chips – enjoying every bite. Phipps’s final report was 2,220 meals served, and the meat ran out at 6:50 p.m. Who knows – maybe they’ll need to dig two pits next year.