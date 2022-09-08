Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on August 29, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jane Fulks. Mr. David Fulks, Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for week ending August 26, 2022.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: JFS Building Renovation- No update from architect David Stone; Obsolete equipment donation.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the donation of approximately 40 Avaya desk telephones for use at the Adams County Training Center. These telephones were replaced by IP telephone system at the Job and Family Services Department and are no longer being used. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt a resolution accepting the 2023 Amounts and Rates of Taxation as determined by the Adams County Budget Commission. Vote: All aye.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Coldiron, Mills, Hayes, McClure; Green Township Agreement-Signed by Trustees, to be presented to legal counsel August 29, 2022; Pharmacy Board Inspection- Scheduled for this week; Security concern- Station #200. Lock concern discussed with Seaman Auxiliary members; has not been resolved at this time. Chief McCleese will send documentation of issues that must be resolved immediately as instructed by legal counsel; Call run volumes; Local Festival coverage.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of Ashley McClure from part-time to full-time status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 29,2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Jeffery Coldiron as a part-time Advanced EMT with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 29, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Michael Mills as a part-time Basic EMT with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 29, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Nicholas Hayes as a part-time Basic EMT with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 29, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Manchester Bi-Lo Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Grooms General Store Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Monroe Quick Stop Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Adult Education Director Vicki Carrington, Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campus, met with the board to discuss the Adams County Training Center proposal for purchase of services in adult education. The Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campus currently offers adult education in Health Care Industry, Transportation, Manufacturing and Public Safety including Adult Diploma Programs and resources to include Pell grants, funding and employment opportunities through Ohio Means Jobs.

Environmental Health Director Jason Work, Adams County Health Department met with the board and ECD Director Holly Johnson to discuss the wastewater treatment plant located in the Community of Rome. Mr. Work stated the Health Department is working to determine properties that are currently connected to the plant and will require a door-to-door assessment that will begin next week. Legal action may be taken to unserved property owners to connect to the plant for compliance with Ohio EPA requirements.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Ohio EPA Orders and Findings- Communities picked up by West Union, State Route 125 wastewater expansion; North Adams Sewer Plant; Community of Rome; Senator Johnson’s Office- Invitation to Mt. Orab Southern State Campus on September 14, 2022 to join collaboration efforts for Appalachian Community Grant; Ohio Gas Partnership-Support for Ohio HB 685 with written testimony of the need for natural gas line expansion into Adams County; Community of Rome and Adams County Airport Wastewater Treatment Plant- Proposal to hire licensed individual to maintain both plants; will be employed under Economic Development department; Adams County Training Center- Furniture purchase for common areas; Certificate of Occupancy; Lease options for Adult Education Program; Hawkins Road waterline extension request; Proposed walking path-West Union to Wheat Ridge, SR 247- Increase of safety and quality of life for Amish residents of Adams County; Landbank- Updates on future projects.

OSU 4-H Youth Development Educator Kristy Watters, Agriculture and Natural Resources/Community Development Educator Richard Purdin and OSU Extension Area Leader Area 22 Kathy Bruynis met with the board to update on the OSU projects of 2022. Ms. Watters discussed the impact on 4-H involvement on the youth; increase in participation for 2022 and currently twenty-nine 4-H clubs in Adams County; Special Interest (SPIN) programs that were held for 8-10 week grant-funded courses and included “Explore the Outdoors” with hiking throughout Adams County preserves and “Youth Gardening” held at the Wilson’s Children’s Home. Ms. Watters announced that 8,761 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected during the Adams County Fair. Mr. Purdin discussed Producer’s Re-Certification Program; “Weed University” Program; and vegetable gardens located at the Adams County Homeless Shelter and the Wilson’s Children’s Home. Ms. Bruynis discussed the SNAP-Ed currently is without a program director, interviews will begin in September for a replacement. Ms. Watters asked the board for an increase in funding of $59,946 for year 2023 to add an additional educator to the OSU Department. The board will review the request.

Judge Roy Gabbert and Clerk of Courts Larry Heller met with the board to discuss personnel. Judge Gabbert stated he has an employee who will be retiring and is requesting funding options to hire an additional employee to train before the retirement. The board reviewed funding sources to accommodate the request. Mr. Heller and Judge Gabbert also thanked the board for recent updates to the County Court including flooring and windows.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to proclaim September 2022 as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month in Adams County. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session with Attorney Matthew Teetor (via teleconference) and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley at 12:58 p.m. to discuss Pending Court Action in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:13 p.m.

Sergeant Mike Estep met with the board to discuss a need for new radio consoles in the 911 Dispatch, Sheriff’s Department. Sergeant. Estep provided two quotes for the new equipment and stated funding is available for the lesser quote in the Sheriff’ Department Wireless account. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley discussed the quote amounts would require an advertisement for bids unless purchased through a state bidding agreement. Commissioner Pell questioned the margin of variation in the two bids, and asked Sergeant Estep to follow up with the vendors to assure both quotes include the same equipment and supplies that are required for the project. The matter was tabled for further information.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Brett Geary, Clemans, Nelson and Associates, Inc., and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley at 1:26 p.m. to discuss Collective Bargaining Matters in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:39 p.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the Sergeants/Lieutenants Unit and Multi-Unit SERB #s 2022-MED-0500578; 0582; and 0581 Tentative Agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc., and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department as presented by Brett Geary, Clemans, Nelson and Associates, Inc. Vote: All aye.

Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Annex Roof Project- Project to begin August 29, 2022 and will be approximately a week in duration; Courthouse Clock- Electrical work scheduled; Fabrication work to follow; Snowblower ordered- Expected delivery September 15, 2022; Airport- Trees and brush to be cleared from around Package Plant; Cell Phone stipend.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the monthly cell phone stipend reimbursement allowance of $45 for Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to Resolution 2022-415 and approve bi-weekly salary compensation in lieu of hourly compensation for Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson effective August 29, 2022. Vote: All aye.

A teleconference was held with Dave Stone, TSHD Architects, to discuss the progress of plans for the Job and Family Services building renovations. The project is in the final drawing stage and ready for submission to the state for approval, followed by the bidding process with an expected lead time of sixty days. The board followed up with a teleconference to JFS Director Angela Richmond with a status update.

A teleconference was held with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel to discuss an invoice for outside legal counsel appointed to represent the Adams County Health Department in preparing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Adams County Sheriff Department for health services of inmates at the Adams County jail. The invoice will be paid through County General.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.