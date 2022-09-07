The Peebles American Legion Post #594 Ladies Auxiliary will be raffling off a handmade quilt made by a local seamstress and a pair of wood rocking chairs at the Peebles Old Timers Days Festival from September 15-18 with the winner being drawn after the festival parade.

Tickets will be 6 for $5 or $1 each. This is one of the Post fundraisers that they use to support their local post and its veterans, retired and still serving our country. It also allows the Post to help their local school with needs they may have and local residents.

The Post will be set up near the Legion, so please stop by and get your tickets and see what else might be going on.

The Legion will be serving food and they will be open Thursday of the festival from 6 – 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon – 10:30 p.m.

Come out and enjoy the festival and stop by and get some tickets and great food.

If you cannot make it to OTD and would like to purchase raffle tickets, please contact Tammy Crothers at (937) 544-3123 or (513) 225-9725 or Susie Robinson at (937) 725-1438.