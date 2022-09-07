Paul Raymond McComas, 37 years of age, of Spencer, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Paul was born on April 28, 1985, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Jan McComas.

Paul is survived by his wife, Roxanne (Wheeler) McComas, of Spencer, Tennessee, whom he married on July 28, 2014. He also leaves three sons, Paul R McComas, II, Theo McComas, and Oliver McComas; and four daughters, Khloe McComas, Aralynn McComas, Audrina McComas, and Phoebe McComas, all at home; as well as his mother Jan McComas of New Mexico.

Funeral services were held following visitation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church in Peebles, Ohio. The services were officiated by Marlyn Davis and Gary Brown and burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.