Submitted by Corbett Phipps

Thank you, to all who worked and supported the 2022 Junior Fair BBQ on September 1. Last year the BBQ served 1,908 meals. This year it was planned for 2,000 and ended up serving 2,220 meals, and they all got in line at the same time.

By 5 p.m. traffic was backed out on to SR 125. The local police came and routed traffic past West Union High School, up to West Union Elementary, and back to the high school where there were running three serving lines. With three serving lines, 1,000 meals were served per hour. By 6:30 p.m., the traffic had slowed down and by 6:50 the BBQ ran out of meat for the first time ever.

Organizers had ordered 1,250 pounds of meat, which would have served the 2,000 planned for, but the meat company sent 1,450 pounds instead. Had it not been for the 200 pounds of extra meat several hundred people still in line would have been left out.

Before the evening was over, plans were already being made for next year. More supplies and meat will be ordered for a slightly larger crowd; traffic will be directed to the West Union Elementary School and back to the high school to keep from backing up on to State Rte 125. If you were one who was impacted by the traffic jam, please except apologies, organizers hope to have that under control for next year.

Again, a special thank you to the elected officials who sold tickets, made sandwiches, and served meals, to our adult volunteers, FFA, 4-H, and Junior Fair Board members, the CTC and West Union School staffs, County Highway Department, wood providers, local law officers, the local newspapers and C103 Radio for help in promoting the BBQ, and most of all to the 2,220 people who purchased tickets.

The success could not have been without you. As for the past BBQ’s, the money earned will be used for future Juniorr Fair improvements. Mark your calendars for next year, Thursday September 7, for the 2023 Junior Fair BBQ.

If you have comments or need more info contact Corbett Phipps at (937)205-0842.