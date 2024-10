0-11 month old Girls: Winner – Kingstyn Curtis, First runner-up – Judsyn Penny, Second runner-up – Remington Tolle and 3rd runner-up – Raven Gilmore (Photos by Sherry Larson)

0-11 month old Boys: Winner – Barrett Parks, 1st runner-up – Greyson Whiteside

12-23 month old Girls: Winner – Rhettlee Liddell, 1st runner-up – Ariel Spillman, 2nd runner-up – Paisley Estle, 3rd runner-up – Emery Davidson

12-23 month old Boys: Winner – Zakaryah Cook, 1st runner-up – Blaze Bozeman, 2nd runner-up – Silas McIntire

2-4 year old Girls: Winner – Harper Johnson, 1st runner-up – Blakelee Liddell, 2nd runner-up – Anastasia Spillman, 3rd runner-up – Joplin Jackson

5-6 year old Girls: Winner – Brynlee Whalen, 1st runner-up – Jenna Glenn, 2nd runner-up – Kyle Wallace, 3rd runner-up – Alora Reeves

9-10 year old Girls: Winner- Lillian Harper

11-12 year old Girls: Winner – Josephine Foreman, 1st runner-up – Preslee Liddell

7-8 year old Boys: Winner – Draeton Sizemore, 1st runner-up – Eli Taylor, 2nd runner-up – Gunner Hamonds

7-8 year old Girls: Winner – Grace Glenn

2-4 year old Boys: Winner – Axl White