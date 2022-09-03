“May the LORD cause you to flourish, both you and your children.” Psalm 115:14

This verse caught my attention with its depth of encouragement and goodwill. Now days it’s easier to find negatives than positives. I doubt that’s a new reality, but with most social media presences it seems true.

I don’t have children myself, but I’d imagine when someone wishes not only you but your children well, it would hit deeper and stick longer. A parent’s heart beats for her children and longs for them to thrive and flourish.

What kind of beautiful community would it be if we all possessed this level of goodwill? I’ve worked in customer service and domestic violence shelters. I know this level of caring is something the world needs more of.

The oxford dictionary defines flourish as “grow or develop in a healthy or vigorous way, especially as the result of a particularly favorable environment.” Most often when I visualize something flourishing, I see flowers. Think of a garden of breath-taking flowers. When they are gorgeous and in full bloom, it’s proof that the plants are flourishing.

The same can be true for our community, our neighbors, our bosses, our coworkers, our friends, our parents, our spouses, and our kids. The thing is, it all starts with us. We have the ability to speak life into these priceless people and we can have a hand in making God’s garden even more spectacular.

Let’s have hearts that long to see others thrive and rise above. Let’s be a people that toss competition and embrace alliances. Let’s put others above ourselves. And let’s let love be in endless supply from our thoughts and tongues. Let’s be the favorable environment for our families, friends, and neighbors to thrive and flourish because we love them.

It doesn’t take much to do a simple thing that might mean very much.