‘It’s never too late to wear a tiara’

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Mary Jane Rutledge is no stranger to the pageant circuit. Her daughter Kennedy has competed in several. But in January 2023, the mother and daughter will compete in the U.S. American Miss Pageant, whose contestants are up to 49 years old. Rutledge, 46, who has lived in Adams County all her life, announced her participation during the Winchester Homecoming Festival Junior Pageant on Saturday. She stated, “I was tempted to do it last year, but I missed the age cutoff because it was 43, and this year, they upped it.” Her daughter convinced Rutledge that they could compete together.

The U.S. American Miss Pageant features an anti-bullying focus. Rutledge explained that pageants help her daughter have a voice, and she hopes they will do the same for her. She shared, “My platform has really given me a voice. I kept hearing, ‘breaking the chains.’” Having dealt with various forms of mental abuse and manipulation, she decided on the platform “Breaking the chains MOMMA.”

Rutledge said, “I’ve learned about anxiety, depression, gaslighting, bullying, and all those abuses and how they affect our lives.” MOMMA stands for Mothers Overcoming Mental Manipulation Abuse. She is advocating for women to be courageous, “A courageous woman of God for me because breaking the chains is scary and takes courage. The definition of courageous is doing something even though you are afraid.”

Mary Jane, whose title is MRS Adams County, is proof that it’s never too late to wear a tiara, but she’s not concerned about the crown. She said, “I don’t care if I win this pageant one earthly bit – that crown is nothing. I want to reach young women and let them know it starts with them.”

The pageant is January 13-15, 2023. Best of luck, Mary Jane and Kennedy – there’s a queen inside both of you.