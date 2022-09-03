By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I met a lovely young lady last week who used the phrase, “Making a loving.” We discussed that sometimes, doing things we love doesn’t enable us to make a living, and she said, “But we can make a loving.” My Pollyanna’s heart is happy when I hear such sweet optimism. Some folks would call it naivety to think the world could be a much more excellent place or that we could gather as a community with our diverse lives, experiences, and opinions to fellowship. I call it hope.

After a delightful meal shared with new friends, my visiting daughter said, “This is the first time I’ve felt a connection like this in a long time.” She took a photo of the beautiful feast and captioned her Instagram, “This is what happiness looks like.” But it was so much more than delicious food – it was community.

It’s in our DNA to desire relationships, and the connectivity of food and casual conversation unites people. Jesus was big on breaking bread, blessing food, and making wine. Throughout his life, we see him leaning in the tension of hard conversations and continuing to be loving. Jesus was not passive; however, his approach and plan were pure and unthreatening.

Jesus spent his time on earth-shaking things up and breaking the rules in the name of love. By trade, he was a carpenter, yet there is no mention of the objects he built. I’d conclude that he didn’t make much of a living, but made one heck of a loving.