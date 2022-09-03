The Tick Talk

If only I could slow down time! It feels like I was just planting my corn yesterday and now it is just days away from needing to be chopped for silage harvest. The 2022 growing season can be summed up as wet and warm, in turn many of our crops have grown extremely fast and now are maturing at a fast pace as well. Future forecast models show the warm and wet trend to continue well into the fall with a dry beginning to September and a wet end, this is probable not what most row crop producers want to hear as harvest season gets underway.

Pastures and hay fields are growing very well for this time of year, but reports of lower weaning weights of beef calves have been reported. Some producers have opted to supplement some dry hay to cattle as they wean calves rather than creep feeding grain. Third cutting hay was being made this past week and even some fourth cutting alfalfa was being made or probably will be made this week.

Burley tobacco harvest is moving on as many producers try to beat the next rain between cutting and housing. Leaf quality and size of the tobacco looks very good this season, but final weight is up for debate. Insect and disease pressure in many crops is still very low other than my stink bug traps have been coming in with higher amounts but on the bright side the fall army worm traps have been light, indicating a lower population than what we saw last late summer or early fall.

Speaking of insects and pest, there has been one pest that has been getting a lot of attention lately and that is the Asian Longhorn Tick. Ticks are blood feeding parasites that feed on and transmit diseases to humans, livestock, and pets. It is important to be aware of the different types of ticks that are in the environment and be diligent in scouting and preventing them from becoming attached or infested on you or your livestock.

Ohio has several different types of ticks lurking in weeds these days compared to 30 years ago when the main tick species to worry about was the brown dog tick. The following are tick of medical importance to both human, pets, and livestock.

· Brown Dog Tick- The adults are 1/8th to ½ inches long and reddish brown in color as the female feeds, she will turn a greyish blue color this tick is one of the few that can survive indoor environments and reproduce indoors as well. They prefer tall grassy areas or overgrown brush. The Brown dog tick rarely become attached to humans, but pets and livestock are their main host and their life cycle is 60 days and they have been known to transmit Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in pets and rarely humans

· Lone Star Tick- Just as the name implies this tick has a small white spot or star on its back and is very small in size (7/16inch). The Lone Star Tick population seems to be the highest in southern Ohio and dispersed by migratory birds. These are shade loving parasites that can be found along woodland edges and tall grassy meadows. The Lonestar tick wait patently on the tips of grass and cling on to its prey as they brush by. They are transmitters of human monocytic ehrlichiosis and southern tick-associated rash illness.

· Black legged deer tick- This has emerged as one of the most prevalent and medically dangerous ticks for human health. The larval stage of growth is extremely small and translucent. Blood filled adults are greyish in reddish grey in color. The Black legged deer tick is a career of many diseases but the most common is lyme disease and anaplasmosis.

· Asian Longhorn tick- This is a relatively new species to Ohio and is not known a serious disease vector rather its worst quality is its ferocious appetite and rapid reproduction. One female tick can lay up to 2000 eggs and prefers feeding on livestock especially the bovine species. The Asian Longhorn can reproduce so much that livestock death can occur due to extreme anemia. This tick thrives in overgrown pastures so good pasture management is critical.

Prevention is a critical step land management grazing management, wearing proper clothing that is light in color can be helpful in finding ticks before they attach. For livestock the use of permethrin repellents can be a useful tool, but mutable treatments should be warranted. Do not let your guard down during the winter, many ticks do not die during the winter, they just hibernate and occasionally start moving on warm winter days. If you purchase livestock from a new operation, I recommend running them through the shoot and checking critical areas such as ear lobes, eye lids, and under the legs or udder region. Consult your veterinarian with different methods of treatment

Some other items:

· September 15, 6 – 8 p.m., BQA/ Feed processing and handling workshop Optum Angus 15898 St Rt 247, Seaman, Ohio. Call the office to RSVP (937)-544-2339.

· October 4, Forages for Horses pasture walk located at Runway Stables 3081 Cross Road Winchester, Ohio, hosted by Wanda Massy and Cory Bess, cost will be $15, and meal will be included. Call the office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP

Ag Educator Words of Wisdom – “Strong Communities are built around Local, real food. Food we trust to nourish our bodies, the farmer and planet” – Kimbal Musk