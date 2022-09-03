Gabrielle Nickell, age 17 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. Gabrielle was born August 19, 2005 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Billy and Tena (Hurst) Nickell. She waspreceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Velma Nickell.

Survivors include her parents, Billy and Tena Nickell of West Union; maternal grandparents Randy and Patricia Hurst of Hillsboro; sister Celina Nickell of West Union; brother William Nickell of West Union; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday September 6, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

memorials can bM made to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.