By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When North Adams and Lynchburg meet in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action, it is always a tightly contested battle and Wednesday’s boys game on the pitch at NAHS was no exception. After 80 minutes of back and forth soccer action, the two teams ended in a draw, playing to a 2-2 tie.

The first half of Wednesday’s contest belonged to the goalkeepers and the defenses as the 40 minutes went by with both teams scoreless, but that changed quickly as the second half progressed. The first goal of the game cane from North Adams’ Michael Mullenix off of a nice assist from Beau Hesler, but before fans could settle back in their seats, the Mustangs tied it up with an Ian Waits goal at the 24 minute mark.

Just two minutes later, the Mustangs had the lead when a perfectly placed throw-in resulted in a goal for Trey Pitzer. It took another 11 minutes for the home team to strike back and with 11:35 remaining in the game, the Devils’ Hunter Brown weaved his waythrough the Lynchburg defense and banged one home from the left side to tie the score at 2 apiece and that is where it stayed until the final horn sounded.

The girls’ game immediately followed and it was Lynchburg handing the North Adams girls their first loss of the season by a final score of 4-1.

The tie dropped the Devils to 1-1-1 on the season and they will not be back in action until September 9 when will travel to Ripley in conference action.