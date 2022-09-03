Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on August 22, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Charles Gravely. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: Moore-aye; Pell, aye; Ward, abstain.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for weeks ending August 5, August 12, and August 19, 2022.

The board held discussion on ARC Appalachian Community Grant Collaboration meeting scheduled for August 23, 2022 in Hillsboro, Ohio. At a recent board meeting, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) appointed Ken Reed as an Administrator to pursue higher points for funding of larger grant opportunities with multi-county interest.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: JFS Employee Appreciation meeting set for Wednesday, August 24, 2022; Fraud investigations caseload.

The board discussed the Village of West Union lease space for the Title Department agreement with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley. Due to contradictions of responsibilities in the proposal, the board will table the matter for clarification.

Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Estimates for snow blower; Mowing of corner lot next to Annex building- Property owner has been contacted that county cannot mow personal property; Courthouse clock- Fabricated equipment due to arrive this week; electrical panel work will be scheduled with subcontractor.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese, Captain Wade Hook and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: Coverage for local festivals- Confirmation received from Village of Peebles; Personnel- Eagle; Run Statistics-51 calls for service in the past week; Budget- Will review budget at meeting set for September 12, 2022; Estimate will be provided on required budget to maintain 4 and 5 stations through remainder of 2022; Lease agreement with Green Township.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:15 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley, Adams County EMS Chief Dustin McCleese, Captain Wade Hook, and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels to discuss Personnel (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:35 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the re-employment of Matt Eagle as a part-time Paramedic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective August 29, 2022 as recommended by Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the termination Adams County Emergency Medical Services Advanced EMT Maurice Adams due to inactivity for a period of ninety (90) days effective August 22, 2022 upon recommendation of EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the termination of Adams County Emergency Medical Services Advanced EMT Christy Erkenbrecher due to failure to complete required quarterly training and inactivity for a period of ninety (90) days effective August 22, 2022 upon recommendation of EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: Moore, abstain; Pell, aye; Ward, aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the termination of Adams County Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Ashley Hackworth due to inactivity for a period of one hundred-twenty (120) days effective August 22, 2022 upon recommendation of EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the termination of Adams County Emergency Medical Services Advanced EMT Aaron Swayne due to inactivity for a period of ninety (90) days effective August 22, 2022 upon recommendation of EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Community of Rome and Adams County Airport Sanitary Wastewater Plants- Proposed employment of licensed inspector to maintain both package plants. Employee would fall under Economic Development staffing; submit required Discharge Monitoring Report to Ohio EPA; Adams Lake State Park- Water/sewer expansion project on schedule; Community of Rome-Monthly invoicing for sanitary sewer tap fees due to collect $1,880.00 per month, currently $800 collected for August, 2022; Coordination with Adams County Health Department for mandatory taps to residence within the community not connected to the sewer system; Courthouse Window Replacement Project Phase III- Remainder of windows will be installed on August 26, 2022; Request for Board of Commissioner testimony participation for Ohio HB685 to encourage funding appropriations for natural gas pipeline infrastructure; Adams County Training Center- Placement of curb stops on back wall; Request to use $200,000 DP&L Training funding for furniture and equipment; Annex Roof Replacement Project- Scheduled to begin August 29, 2022.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Brett Geary, Clemans, Nelson and Associates, Inc., at 10:59 a.m. to discuss Collective Bargaining Matters in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:14 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the purchase of a 2013 Ford F250 XLT Animal Control vehicle in the amount of $18,900 as recommended by Dog Warden Donnie Swayne. Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Pell was excused from the session at 12:55 p.m. to attend a meeting at the Adams Lake State Park with Ohio Department of Natural Resources for Water/Sewer Expansion Project and Adams County Welcome Center Project status updates.

Government Account Manager Natacha Benoit-Hansen, Spectrum Enterprise, met with the board for an account review including upgrade options and IT/Security plans. Proposal for increase of fiber megabytes for the Courthouse and Annex locations were presented under State Code Pricing, along with

wi-fi maintenance and security camera options. Also discussed was proposed expansion to include the Adams County Training Center for service.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss the following issues: Purchase of animal control vehicle; Review of unlicensed dogs report; tag sales to continue through September; Citations for unlicensed dogs to be issued without warning period; Owner surrender due to death- Dogs become property of deceased’s next of kin, Warden not required to accept owner surrenders when facility is at capacity; Adoption Event to be held Friday, August 26 and Saturday August 27, 2022. The Dog and Kennel Department will have extended hours from 9:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days to accommodate adoptions during the event and reduced fees on some adult dogs; Foster Program- Guidelines were discussed for creating a foster program in Adams County to benefit dogs held at the Dog and Kennel Department; New Dog and Kennel Facility.

Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel met with the board to discuss mental health concerns within Adams County: Children Services has requested the Health Department to place licensed counselors within the school district for mental health needs of the students. Availability of licensed counselors, accreditation for certification periods, and funding remain an issue; Alternate school with a Clinical Psychologist on staff located at the Oliver School was discussed to stabilize youth at risk with the option to return to regular school; Manchester School District has released the Health Department from an agreement for mental health services within their district; Life Skills Review- Psychologists following up with families to establish life skills including meal planning and preparation, scheduling, and study habits; Ohio HB 463- Bill directed to restructure the appointment of the Board of Health and would eliminate District Advisory.

Community Coordinator Ashley McCarty met with the board to review court statistics for abuse, dependency, and the number of children currently in foster care. An All-in Foster Care Summit planned for October 21, 2022, will provide information to interested residents on the benefits and need of foster parenting in Adams County along with a plan model, resources and support available for foster parenting.The event will be held at the Red Barn Convention Center from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve Drawdown Request #11 in the amount of $15,405.79 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Moore to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

A teleconference was held with Jason Bassett, Freedom Linx, to discuss a quote for fiber service to the Courthouse and Annex buildings.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 2:46 p.m. to discuss Personnel (Employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 2:56 p.m.

A teleconference was held with State Representative Brian Baldridge to discuss Ohio HB 463 and Ohio HB 523. Representative Baldridge will have staff provide documentation to the Board on the proposed bills and the impact towards Adams County should these bills pass.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.