Names of the Civil War veterans in the Ohio Volunteer Infantry from in or around Bentonville, Ohio. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Bentonville Union Church Cemetery now holds a memorial monument for those who fought in the Civil War and lived in or around Bentonville, Ohio. The men honored were from the Ohio Volunteer Infantry.

Several individuals assisted with the dedication held on August 27: Frank Fisher, Robert Wagner (Commander), and Jimmy Thomas (Chaplain) of the American Legion, Roddy Farley, Dean Collins (Chaplain) and Terry Himes (Commander) of the VFW, Donna Manchester (Chaplain) and Sue Dryden of the American Legion Auxiliary, Robert Lee Roush who assisted with providing names, David Abbott, and Brennan Roush, Trustees.

Fisher thanked Mary Ann Young for helping with the names, Holsinger Monuments for the stone, Sprigg Township, and Sons of the American Legion for purchasing the monument.