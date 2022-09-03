Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Applegate moved to Bentonville in 1977 and have been chosen as the Grand Marshals of this year’s Bentonville Harvest Festival Parade.

The Applegates have made Bentonville their home for 45 years. They raised their three children, Ronald Raymond (Beth), Bradley Eugene (Jennifer) and Lynnsey Kay (Corey Lind) here. They now have 10 grandchildren that they love to have come and visit. They include Logan, Jason, Ashtyn, Kolton, Braxton, Parker, Emmalyn, Kendall, Kennedy and Kartlynn.

Ronald retired from Walmart and loves working in his yard. Pat retired from Federal Mogul and loves taking care of her grandchildren and baking. They love their hometown of Bentonville.