By Julia McCane-Knox

If the West Union Library is one of your favorite places to visit, and you love to tell your friends about library services, you may be interested in being a Library Friend. The West Union Friends are urgently seeking interested individuals to serve as officers and lead the organization into the future! Do you have ideas for how to support or promote the library? We would love to hear from you. If you are interested in being a Friend of the West Union Library or know someone who would be, contact Director Nicholas Slone at the Peebles Library.

Unlock your child’s imagination by signing her up for the Imagination Library. In this program, preschool children receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. To register your child for this program, go to our website, hover over the “Resources” tab then click “Imagination Library.” Encourage your children to fall in love with reading this Autumn by bringing them to Storytime! In this program, preschoolers (aged 0-5) develop early literacy skills through read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, songs, rhymes, and so much more! Each branch offers the program at 11 a.m. on the following days: Manchester Library: Mondays – North Adams Library: Tuesdays – Peebles Library: Wednesdays – West Union Library: Thursdays.

Libby is now available for the Kindle Fire. Libby has a wide selection of e-books, e-magazines, and audiobooks for free! Download the Libby app or visit our E-Library at adamscolibrary.org to access the Ohio Digital Library. To access these resources, all you need is your library card and PIN. In addition, check out Hoopla Digital for some great Autumn reads, including the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling, The Works of Edgar Allan Poe, and Sleeping Beauties Volume 1 by Stephen King. Hoopla’s content includes e-books, audiobooks, e-zines, and apps that you can access from either your browser or mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. BingePass is available this August on Hoopla, too. A BingePass gives you unlimited access to great online content – with a single borrow for seven days!

Did you know that the Adams County Library offers curbside services at each of our branches for printing, faxing, copying, and picking up library materials? Call the library to utilize this service today! Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 — North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.