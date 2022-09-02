By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

After a huge but momentary downpour, the Winchester Homecoming Festival went on with sunny skies throughout the remainder of the weekend.

Folks gathered to watch royalty crowned, outstanding entertainment, the tractor pull, eat delicious food, shop, play games, bid on baked goods, enter raffles, browse displays, and the ghost ride. Sunday’s finale parade showcased loads of participants demonstrating their Winchester pride. With a turnout of thousands, Patsy Roberts, festival organizer, said, “It’s been one of the best festivals we’ve had.”

Queen contestants dazzled the stage on Friday evening as Emcee Don Bowles of C103 Radio asked the ladies questions about their lives and aspirations. Last year’s Queen Daisy Holt crowned the 2022 Queen Reece Meyers and her court, First Runner-Up Bailey Joy Davis and Second Runner-Up Kensley McCaw. Miniature royalty crowning was held Saturday and is featured in another section of today’s edition.

The baked goods winners were:

• Cookies: 1st place Whitley Rosselot – sugar cookies, 2nd place Kendra Byrd – snickerdoodles

• Cakes: 1st place Wilma Breeze (who also brought in the highest bid of the day) – Fresh Apple Cake, 2nd place Zayne Roberts – Zucchini Bunt cake

• Candy: 1st place The Naylor Family – caramels

• Pies: 1st place Janice Edingfield – Transparent Tart, 2nd place Zayne Roberts – Peach Praline Pie

• Miscellaneous: 1st place Noelle Kell – Orange creamsicle cupcakes, 2nd place Ed Bunn – Cinnamon Rolls

The Winchester Festival committee can pat themselves on the back for a well-done job. As Roberts stated, “They come together and get things done.”