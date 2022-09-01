East offense dominates in 48-14 victory

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In their first two outings of the 2022 season, the Sciotoville East offense has been nearly unstoppable, racking up 100 points in two victories. The latest victims of Coach Adams Bailey’s offensive firepower were the Manchester Greyhounds, who hosted the Tartans at the Veterans Stadium gridiron on Friday, August 26.

The Greyhound defense had no answers for the East offense, as the Tartans scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions spanning three quarters on their way to a decisive 48-14 win over the host Hounds.

“They’re just so big up front and they manhandled us,” said Manchester head coach Justin Schmitz after the tough loss. “They ran the ball at will and they have some experienced kids. We’re still young, if you look at our roster the kids we had out there were freshman skill positions taking snaps against a lot of juniors and seniors. I was still proud of our effort, especially in the second half. I thought we improved a lot.”

The damage cam early for the Tartans as they took the opening kickoff and quickly traversed 54 yards in eight plays, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown run by Landehn Pernell. The two-point try was stopped but the visitors had a lead they never relinquished.

The first offensive possession for the Greyhounds produced nothing but a punt that was partially blocked, allowing the Tartans to set up shop at the Manchester 36 and one play later, a 36-yard bubble screen to Austin Baughman, who broke numerous tackles on his way to the end zone for the score. Cam Justice took the two-point conversion run across to make it 14-0 with 7:33 left in the opening period.

The high point of the evening for the home team came on the ensuing kickoff when Braiden Brown backpedaled to field the kick, grabbed it on the bounce, turned upfield and went 90 yards untouched to put the Greyhounds on the board. The two-point try was stuffed, leaving the Hounds down 14-6. A third touchdown within 29 seconds came next when the Tartans too over on their own 40 and ran just one play, a 60-yard scamper around right end by Baughman, that combined with a Justice two-point run made it 22-6 at the 7:04 mark.

After the East defense forced a three-and out and punt, the Tartans took possession on their own 32 and six snaps later they hit paydirt again. Baughman dropped back to pass and fired deep in the direction of Pernell, who adjusted his route, came back to the ball, hauled it in and took it to the end zone. Pernell also attempted the extra point, but it went wide and the first quarter ended with East comfortably in front 28-6.

Less than two minutes into the second stanza, the visitors struck again, Going 64 yards in just four plays, it was another deep pass play from Baughman to Pernell, this one covering 51 yards. Pernell booted the extra point for a 35-6 Tartan advantage. On their ensuing possession, the Greyhounds put together their best drive of the night, keeping the ball for 10 plays, but stalling on the East 44 when a 4th and 17 pass fell incomplete. The Tartans took over and took advantage, getting a 29-yard burst from Baughman on a fourth down play and then handing the ball to Justice off tackle for a 10-yard TD scamper. Another Pernell extra point made it 42-6. The East defense recovered a fumble late in the half but Coach Bailey’s offense took a knee and ran the clock out, satisfied with their huge lead.

With the big difference on the scoreboard the OHSAA running clock was in effect during the second half, which meant that play flew by rapidly. For the Greyhounds, the sideline turned into a M*A*S*H* unit as a number of starters went down with injuries, severely limiting the offensive playbook. With the rain now falling, the Hounds were forced to punt from their own end zone and that didn’t go well as the Tartans took over at the Manchester 15. The final East touchdown of the night followed, a 5-yard run by Jagger Childress. The Tartans took a knee again on the two-point try, leaving the score at 48-6.

“After Lucas (Smith) went down on the game’s very first series. it really limited what we were going to do offensively,” said Coach Schmitz. “The game plan was to get him out in space but that certainly didn’t work out.”

The Greyhounds broke through again with just over four minutes left in the game. Freshman Braylan Rickett recorded his first varsity touchdown, taking a hand off and going nine yards for the score. The two-point pass was complete from Aaron Lucas to Gage Stephens to make the final score 48-14.

“We just have to be more disciplined with the football,” says Schmitz. “We have to play sound assignment football and we didn’t do that tonight/ We have to get healthy and we have to execute.”

The Greyhounds (0-2) will spend week three on the road, looking for their first win with a Friday night trip to Miami Valley Christian Academy. The 2-0 Tartans will host South Gallia the same night, looking to keep their perfect record intact.

SCORING SUMMARY

East 28 14 6 0 —48

Manchester 6 0 0 8 —14

First Quarter

East- Pernell 5-yd. run (conversion failed)

East- Baughman 36-yd. pass from Pernell (Justice run)

MHS- Brown 90-yd. kickoff return (conversion failed)

East- Baughman 60-yd. run (Justice run)

East- Pernell 36-yd. pass from Baughman (kick failed)

Second Quarter

East- Pernell 51-yd. pass from Baughman (Pernell kick)

East- Justice 10-yd. run (Pernell kick)

Third Quarter

East- Childress 5-yd. run (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

MHS- Rickett 9-yd. run (Stephens pass from Lucas)