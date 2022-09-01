SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Zane Knechtly
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS: Danny and Mandy Knechtly
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: The competitiveness
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Watching them come to an end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Being the first Black Bull Player of the Year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Montana
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Tombstone”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gravity Falls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Going to the gym
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Flanigan’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Sam Elliott
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a contract welder and move across the country