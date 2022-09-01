SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Zane Knechtly

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS: Danny and Mandy Knechtly

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: The competitiveness

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Watching them come to an end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Being the first Black Bull Player of the Year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Montana

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Tombstone”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gravity Falls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Going to the gym

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Flanigan’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Sam Elliott

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a contract welder and move across the country