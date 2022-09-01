Judge Spencer’s 210 program leades to changed perspective

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

September is National Recovery Month. Youth.com states, “This long-standing, national observance promotes the societal benefits of prevention, treatment, and recovery for substance use and mental disorders, celebrates people in recovery, lauds the contributions of treatment and service providers, and promotes the message that recovery in all its forms is possible.”

This month the Defender will highlight the brave individuals who are striving to heal and restore their lives. People can change – even those people who have fallen repeatedly. Sometimes, redemption is offered and accepted, lives change, and recovery begins. Ask Rickey Yates, who is navigating his recovery journey and completed Judge Brett Spencer’s 210 Program in July. He graciously offered to share his story and said, “This is the first time I’ve really shared anything.”

Judge Spencer wanted to develop a program locally for folks who were getting stuck in a loop and not rehabilitated. After 210 days (seven months), the goal is that an individual can step out of jail with a job and home ready for them. They will participate in counseling and peer support and connect to a faith-based community. Yates said of the program, “It definitely changed my perspective on everything – it has changed my life.”

After 30 years of active addiction and three separate stints in prison, Judge Spencer placed Rickey in the 210 Program. His shirt reads, “Don’t judge me about my past; I don’t live there anymore.” Rickie says, “I was off the chain.” And with a chuckle, he shares, “I resented it at first.” But continued, “The more I got into it, the more it made sense. Something changed – I actually put effort into it.”

Yates explained, “They made me Trustee at the jail, and I’d see people I partied with and friends come in who were still strung out. I was like, ‘Man, that was me.’ You don’t really realize it when you are into it. I don’t want to be like that anymore. I wanted my kids back.” Rickey said when his kids tried to talk to him about his issues in the past; he would constantly interrupt them. Family counseling required him to pay attention. He said, “I had to sit there, you know, I actually had to listen to them, and it opened up new doors.”

Yates serves as a Peer Supporter for the Adams County Health Department. He hopes to be fully certified by the end of next month. He stated, “So much has happened that wouldn’t have if it weren’t for the 210 Program. I never thought I’d say this because I didn’t like that man (Judge Spencer). He gave me a shot.” He continued, “I’ve got like eight years behind the fence, and now I work at the Health Department and finally can give back to some people. The best thing I’ve ever done was go to the Health Department.”

Ohio Means Jobs assisted him in securing his new position. Tara England and Brandon Perry of the Adams County Health Department run the 210 Program for Judge Spencer. England stated, “I think if you have somebody else on the other side that has been where you’ve been, you see that it can happen.” Yates started volunteering as soon as he finished the program. He works with the Quick Response Team. He also assisted Sheriff Kimmy Rogers with this year’s Boot Camp.

Yates disclosed that although he grew up in church, he had difficulty reading the King James Version of the Bible. He said, “They (The program) got me a New Living Translation, and everything started making sense, and we started going to church. My kids have been back with me. We have a relationship again, and I have a relationship with my parents.”

He tears up and says, “Everything is so much better. All because of the 210 Program – for real.”