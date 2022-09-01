News Release

The Board of Directors at Leadership Adams are pleased to announce that Jeff Foster has been named the Executive Director and that Danielle Poe will be joining him as Program Coordinator.

Jeff will be responsible for proposing and advancing actions that maintain the stability of Leadership Adams. The Executive Director provides consistent leadership and overall direction for the organization, working with the Board on strategy and objectives for leadership programs offered by Leadership Adams.

Poe will work alongside Jeff and the Board of Directors to oversee the coordination of the leadership program including programming, planning, delivery, logistics, curriculum preparation, and communication.

Jeff D. Foster was born and raised in Adams County and is very proud of his family’s Adams County roots, including a great-great-great-grandfather that came to Adams County after his service in the American Revolution. Jeff is a retired Professor of Biology, with a 34-year career at Southern State Community College. He holds a Master’s of Science Degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science/Ecology from Morehead State University.

Foster has always been heavily involved with community service. He currently serves on the Wayne Township Zoning Commission, the Adams/Clermont Solid Waste Policy Committee, and has been a Leadership Adams Board member for the past year. In the past, he served many years as a local Scout Leader and as a firefighter in Wayne Township. He currently lives in Wayne Township with Becky, his wife of 40 years. They enjoy spending time gardening, working on their family farm and most importantly; spending time with their family, especially their two granddaughters.

Danielle Poe is the Director of Behavioral Health at the Adams County Health Department and a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College of Human Services and Professional Counseling. She holds certifications as a Trauma Practitioner and Prevention Specialist in the state of Ohio. With 15 years of experience in the field, her current work includes the roles of: Chairperson of the Coalition for a Drug Free Adams County, Coordinator of the Adams County Youth-Led Coalition, executive committee member of the Adams County Operation Better Together Project, board member of the Adams County Christian School and sits on the advisory committee for the Adams County Help Me Grow Program, through the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Poe strives to empower community members to make healthy choices through community wellness coalitions, education and prevention and community collaboration. Her work is centered around the development and nurturing of a collaborative process through which the entire community is invested in health and wellness of Adams County.

Leadership Adams was created to improve the quality of life for all who live and work in Adams County by developing and preparing individuals to assume leadership responsibilities in their communities and organizations as well as create a well-informed, civically active community where individuals are able to influence the prosperity of the Adams County Community through their strong leadership and their interest in building the future. To learn more about Leadership Adams please visit www.leadershipadams.org