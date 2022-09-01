By Felicia Jordan

WCPO

Tom Browning, the former Reds pitcher known for throwing a perfect game in 1988, was cited for OVI in Georgetown, Ohio on Saturday.

The citation from Brown County courts says Browning was driving eastbound on Sunset Blvd. near West Grant Avenue around 11:38 p.m. Court documents say Browning drove off the road and struck a light pole and a stop sign before skidding through the intersection. Browning then drove over a fence and hit a house at the corner of Grandin and West Grant. A breath test showed Browning’s blood-alcohol-level was .127.