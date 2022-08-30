Press Release

The Ohio Gas Access Partnership (OGAP), a diverse coalition of businesses and community stakeholders working together to find solutions for communities struggling to access adequate, affordable energy, applaud co-sponsors State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and State Representative Jon Cross (R-Kenton) on the recent introduction of House Bill 685.

“Ohio has become a dominant natural gas energy producer, but not all regions of the state have access to this abundant, local resource,” said Eric Phillips, OGAP chairman. “There are areas of the state that have limited or no access to additional supplies of natural gas and this limits those communities’ ability to grow and add jobs in the future.”

According to Representatives Cross & Edwards, the legislation is modeled after successful economic development programs already being utilized in Ohio. The bill will create programs and incentives geared toward lowering energy costs and growing energy infrastructure in the state.

“OGAP would like to thank both State Representative Jay Edwards and State Representative Jon Cross for their leadership on this important issue and as a coalition of local governments we call on the General Assembly to pass this legislation as quickly as possible,” said Ben Vollrath, OGAP Vice-Chair. “By lowering the cost of building energy infrastructure in the state, gas companies will be able to build to growing businesses in communities that need it and provide that energy at a competitive and affordable price.”

“We can’t afford for energy infrastructure to bypass whole communities in this state,” said Phillips. “With prices going up everywhere, we really need these incentives to encourage new energy infrastructure investment and accessibility in communities across Ohio.”

For more information, visit www.ohiogap.org.

The Ohio Gas Access Partnership (OGAP) is a coalition of businesses and community stakeholders that are working together to find solutions for the region’s energy needs. Founded in March 2019, OGAP currently includes members from Union, Madison, Logan, Champaign, Ross, and Adams Counties.