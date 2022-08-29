Brian Jay Bayless, 50 of West Union, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2022. Brian was born December 23, 1971, the son of Charles and Jean (Day) Bayless. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Bayless; father Charles Bayless; and his brothers, Barry Brewer and Dwayan Brewer.

He is survived by two sons, Ethan Bayless and Ricky Preston; three daughters, Nikita Thiel, Madeline Bayless and Madison Bayless; and five grandchildren, James Preston, Xavier Evans, Oliver Mineer, Athena Preston and Xaylee Evans; his sisters, Regina (Jared) Thatcher, Pam (Mike) Miller, Ginger Bayless, Linda Perry, Sherrie Dickens and Darlene (John) Tucker; brothers Charlie Bayless, Mike (Trish) Bayless, Monte Bayless, Terry Dickens, Ronald Dickens and Richard (Karen) Dickens.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Associat