By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Festivals promote community and a sense of pride. The Winchester Homecoming Festival is on August 26, 27, and 28 and starts with community yard sales on Friday morning. The downtown festival, which has been going for 32 years, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with an introduction from Patsy Roberts, organizer, and Grand Marshals Sherry and Randy Young, who are participating in honor of Sherry’s parents who loved Winchester and were supporters of the Festival. Ashley Yoder will sing the National Anthem, followed by Linda Naylor praying.

Roberts and her sister Joyce Porter sat with the Defender to discuss this weekend’s festivities. Pageants are a big draw for festivals, and The Winchester Homecoming Festival is no different. The Queen Contest is at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the winner receives a $200 college scholarship. From 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, infants through preteens compete for trophies, sashes, and crowns. Other exciting events include the quilt/apron/cookie jar display at the Methodist Church, a tractor tug pull, culinary contest and auction, antique tractor show, dance from Noreen’s School, and musical talent by Poplar Ridge Bluegrass Band – Dumfounded Band – Jimmy Dooley – Liberty Cornet Band – Union Springs – and Rebel Sound Club, basketball tournaments, a duck dump, a split the pot drawing and the famous Historic Ghost Ride.

The Ghost Rider gang has been busy readying themselves and hiring help to prepare the cemetery for the event. Porter does the welcome for the event, filled with history and interesting facts about the deceased individuals they portray.

The culinary contest is one of the Festival’s most significant fundraisers. Roberts stated, “We must make money to be able to do this, and it is one of the biggest things we do to make money. The goodies will be judged and then auctioned off to the highest bidder. Porter added, “We want to encourage all local politicians to come out no matter your affiliation.”

The Watchmen will play gospel music at noon on Sunday, followed by Replay playing the oldies. At 3:00, the Festival wraps up with a grand parade – a merry way to conclude with a convoy of celebration.