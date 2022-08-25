“I will give 110% to make it work.”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Manchester Mayor B.J. Goodwin appointed former Chief of Police Jeff Bowling as the new Chief of Police at the August 16, 2022, Council meeting. On October 19, 2021, Councilman Troy Jolly motioned to start a police department in the Village. Although the vote passed in October, the Council, Mayor, and Solicitor have changed since then, and it has been a point of many discussions and contentions.

In October of 2021, Teresa Blythe was the Mayor of Manchester, and she suggested it would take a 10-mill levy to sustain a police department. There was concern among other council members, mainly finance chair Christine Henderson, the longest-running member of the Council, appointed in 2010. In 2015, Henderson became the finance chair and serves again in that capacity. In October, she stated, “You can’t put the cart in front of the horse. We must determine what mills we need to put on a levy to support a police department. I am for a police department. I want to follow a process and procedure to get us there. I don’t want to blindly vote for something I know right now; as finance chair, we don’t have the money.” She continued reminding the public, “We were in fiscal emergency. We’re still on a projected budget. We can’t just blindly go into it and start taking money out of the general fund. We must have a plan.” Ten months later, Henderson shares the same sentiment.

Henderson explained, “In 2016 and 2017, we had to let officers go. We were down to one part-time officer and our Chief of Police. We tried our best to keep the police department open. In 2017 when we started the fiscal year on January 1, there was already a deficit.” The state came in and said Manchester did not have a choice. They had to dissolve the police department because there wasn’t any money.

Henderson shared that they still had a 3.5 mill levy that ran out in 2018, but it was not enough to keep a police department. The alternative was to contract with the Sheriff’s Department for police protection in the Village. For $60,000, the Village would receive police coverage. The Sheriff’s Department paid for uniforms, retirement plans, social security, and other expenditures. There was a problem with using the monies already in the budget, so they ran a new levy. That levy generated $48,000 a year, which meant that Manchester had to come up with $12,000, which they appropriated in their budget.

About a year ago, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers told Manchester that he would not be able to offer them a contract due to a lack of deputies, but the department would still provide some protection. The budget carries $71,000 from the levy they can use towards a police department and approximately $108,000 accumulated in the budget from 2017 and 2018. However, the start-up of a police department is costly and includes many line items other than salary. Henderson continued to explain the various line items in the budget that deals with a police department clarifying that they are separate line items and must spend for the designations they specify. These monies cannot pay for things like salary and insurance.

The state devised a five-year projected plan to help Manchester escape the fiscal emergency. The five years will be up on December 31, 2022. Henderson stated, “That’s what we have been following – as we should. And yes, we need a police department here, and I want a police department in this Village. We don’t have enough money to appropriate a police budget. It’s going to take a police levy and take it to the public for a vote.” Henderson had hoped to have a levy on the ballot by the August 10 deadline so they could preplan and budget accordingly, but that did not happen.

In the July meeting, the Council discussed a salary of $500 monthly for a Chief of Police. The question is – what can be accomplished for $500 a month? To start the process, a Chief of Police must be in place and initiate a department. Henderson agrees that the monies are there to begin the process but fears the Village’s ability to sustain a Police Department. There are many obstacles and unknowns. Will the Village be able to maintain itself through fines and fees? Will people pay those fines and fees? How much will they pay officers? Are the police vehicles in working condition? These are significant projections and considerations. Henderson and Solicitor Tony Baker explained the situation, and Councilman Dennis Barnd read a prepared statement to clarify the monumental undertaking of a police department. Henderson wants folks to understand that you can’t pay for something “extra” if the money isn’t coming in to support it. Still, all agreed on the great need, and in the end, they decided to try, try again.

The Defender spoke with newly appointed Chief Bowling, who said, “I have a good rapport with the people of Manchester from working there before. I think there will be a level of service that they need.” Bowling plans on doing administrative work as well as police work. He stated, “I want to get it all started and be able to hire a good officer at a good wage.” He communicated that as a Deputy for the Sheriff’s Department, he spends a lot of time in Manchester and acknowledges that they have current coverage but not the amount they need. He said, “There is a lot of crime and vandalism.” Bowling hopes to work with everyone in the community. He concluded, “I know this isn’t a cure-all, but it will help. I will give 110% to make it work.”

Henderson added, “We’ll be starting it from the ground up, and you must be honest with people. I’m trying to do the details.” She concluded, “There is nothing more I want for the Village of Manchester than to have a good police department if we can support it. That’s what I want. I want to get it on its feet and sustain it – that’s the bottom line.”