By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After their dominating performance in the Adams County Cup tournament, Coach Jamie Hall and his young North Adams Green Devils boys’ golf squad continued their winning ways last week, picking up three more early season victories.

On Monday, August 15, the Devils traveled to the Hillsboro Elks course and came away with a win over Hillsboro and West Union. North Adams totaled a 184 on the day, followed by Hillsboro at 192 and West Union at 211. The Devils’ Ethan Taylor was the medalist for the day, shooting a 43.

The next day the Devils were back on their home course at Hilltop to face fellow SHAC member Whiteoak and again it was the Devils came out on top, totaling 166 while Whiteoak came in at 199. Again, Ethan Taylor earned medalist honors, shooting the individual low of 39 for the day.

The perfect week for Coach Hall and his squad culminated on Thursday, August 18 when the Devils faced county rival Manchester at Hilltop and came out on top 160-174. North Adams freshman Christopher Hall was the medalist, shooting an excellent two-over par 37.

“We had a pretty good week,” said Coach Hall.

The Devils were back in action on Monday, August 22 with a trip to Buttermilk Falls in Georgetown to face the G-Men, followed up by a match with Peebles on Tuesday back at Hilltop and a Thursday match up with Fairfield, also at Hilltop.